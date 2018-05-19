Joe Bellew was a dedicated family man

The death occurred on April 3 last of Joseph (Joe) Bellew of 6 Doolargy Avenue.

Joe as he was known, was aged 65 and was a musician who played drums and guitar in many pub bands and sang a little also throughout the years.

Joe dedicated most of his time to his wife Mary (nee O’ Callaghan) his children and to his grandchildren who will miss him dearly.

He was son of the late Anthony and Margaret Bellew and is survived by his wife Mary, son Joseph and daughters Amanda, Mary and Lisa.

He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren - Megan, Rachel, Josh, Jessica, Reece, Amy, James, Emma, Faith, Carter, Alicia, Meligh and Cooper and brothers Anthony and Paul.

He enjoyed films and reading, as well as having a keen interest in music. He loved watching movies, with Westerns being his favourite genre.

He passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

His family would like to sincerely thank the staff in Our Lady of Lourdes for the excellent care that they gave to Joe during his last few weeks.

The family would also like to thank everybody who came to the funeral or brought flowers and cards.

Their thoughtfulness and generosity was greatly appreciated.

Joe will be greatly missed by all his family, extended family and friends.