GoSafe48 hiring 40 staff for new Dundalk Covid test centre

GoSafe48 have announced today that they have been tasked by the HSE to open a testing centre in Dundalk and are urgently seeking 40 staff from the Louth region.

The company, who already operate a number of test centres in the Dublin area, hope to shortly be in a position to test up to a thousand people a day at the new centre.

The roles will primarily be in administration and swabbing.

Announcing the jobs, Maggie Malone, CEO of the Dublin based company said:

“It has been an extraordinary few weeks, with increasing demand for our services, especially in light of the Omicron Crisis.

"Unfortunately, all indicators are that there will be a real need to scale up testing over the coming weeks, so we have been requested to support the HSE’s efforts in defeating this virus and are setting up three centres on their behalf.

"Over the past year we have been successful in recruiting excellent staff for our PCR and Rapid Antigen testing Centres in Dublin and look forward to doing the same in Louth as we expand nationwide.”

Those wishing to apply for the positions can email: careers@gosafe48.ie