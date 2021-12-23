Search

23 Dec 2021

GoSafe48 hiring 40 staff for new Dundalk Covid test centre

GoSafe48 hiring 40 staff for new Dundalk Covid test centre

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

GoSafe48 have announced today that they have been tasked by the HSE to open a testing centre in Dundalk and are urgently seeking 40 staff from the Louth region.

The company, who already operate a number of test centres in the Dublin area, hope to shortly be in a position to test up to a thousand people a day at the new centre.

The roles will primarily be in administration and swabbing.  

Announcing the jobs, Maggie Malone, CEO of the Dublin based company said:

“It has been an extraordinary few weeks, with increasing demand for our services, especially in light of the Omicron Crisis. 

"Unfortunately, all indicators are that there will be a real need to scale up testing over the coming weeks, so we have been requested to support the HSE’s efforts in defeating this virus and are setting up three centres on their behalf. 

"Over the past year we have been successful in recruiting excellent staff for our PCR and Rapid Antigen testing Centres in Dublin and look forward to doing the same in Louth as we expand nationwide.” 

Those wishing to apply for the positions can email: careers@gosafe48.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media