People on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth continues to drop as reopening continues

The number of people accessing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth has fallen again, as restrictions are eased on live performances this week.

There are now 4,160 people in Louth accessing the PUP, compared to 4,252 in the previous week, 31st August.

This is a drop of 92 people on last week.

In total, there are 140,138 people accessing the PUP this week.

Students returning to third-level education received their last PUP payment this week as colleges across the country reopen.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said that this week was significant in removing Covid-19 restrictions.

"This week marked another significant milestone in our country’s recovery from Covid-19 with the easing of further restrictions," said Minister Humphreys.

“Employers right across the economy should be commended for putting in place the necessary measures to ensure their staff and indeed customers are protected."

The minister said that due to some sectors reopening slower, people on the lowest rate of PUP will not be transitioned to jobseekers benefit until after October 22nd.

"I am acutely aware that some sectors of the economy are re-opening slower than others.

“That’s why as Minister, I have deferred the transition of workers from the PUP to jobseeker’s benefit until after 22nd October.

"In practical terms, this will mean that any self-employed person on the €203 PUP rate will continue to be able to avail of €960 without being impacted."