Dundalk court: Serious assault linked to 'historic issues'

A man who was the victim of a serious assault linked to “historic issues” did not make a statement of complaint to Gardaí about the attack, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Reporting restrictions were imposed in relation to identifying both parties involved.

The defendant - a 38 year old man pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at a location in County Louth on February second last year.

The court heard how neighbours had reported a disturbance and the defendant admitted assaulting the man, who gardaí found in a nearby house.

He had bruising and cuts to his head.

It had been alleged that a baton was involved but the defendant said he had used his fists 'at all times'.

The victim attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital but he declined to make a statement of complaint and no medical report was available to the court.

The Defence barrister said the incident related to historical issues and having consumed a quantity of alcohol his client had decided to confront the man.

He added the gardaí had been contacted by neighbours and not the injured party.

The court heard the defendant was so intoxicated his period of detention was extended.

After being told the 38 year old has engaged with counselling, Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted it was an unusual case and remanded him on continuing bail to October for the preparation of a Probation report and so evidence of the defendant attending counselling could be produced.