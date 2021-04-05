Easter wreath laid in Dundalk to commemorate the 1916 Rising

The traditional Easter Sunday commemoration in Dundalk to mark the 1916 Rising could not take place this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The traditional Mass for the deceased members of Dundalk and District Old IRA was held at 10 am on Easter Sunday in St Patrick's Cathedral and was live streamed for people to watch.

A wreath from the Commemoration Committee was also laid on the Republican Plot in Dowdallshill cemetery on Easter Sunday.

An old IRA Commemoration Committee Dundalk spokesman said they hope to return to a traditional ceremony next year once pandemic restrictions have been eased.



