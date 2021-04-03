Louth library's upcoming online events

Louth County Council have plenty of online events throughout the pandemic.

Here are the upcoming Healthy Ireland Events at Louth Libraries:

Five Ways to Wellbeing During Tough Times on Thursday 15th of April at 7pm with Mental Health Ireland.

The workshop will explore how much time we spend every day looking after our mental health and how having an improved understanding will help us look after our wellbeing during Covid 19.

Mindful Eating- Tuesday 20th of April at 7pm with Nutritionist – Foodee Denise Wogan

This Healthy Ireland Zoom workshop will explore unhelpful beliefs, thought patterns and attitudes about food, eating, dieting and explore the concepts of mindful eating.

Working From Home- Advice and Exercises with physiotherapists Cillian O’Shaughnessy and Orlagh Gaynor from Bodyright Physio – Thursday 22nd of April at 5pm. In this workshop participants will discover top tips for minding their physical wellbeing while working from home.

To book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie also sign up to receive the library newsletter with updates on library news and events.