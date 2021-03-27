Four Dundalk schools included in hot meals scheme

Four schools in Dundalk have been included in a programme that will see pupils get hot meals.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys launched the Hot School Meals Programme which has been expanded this year benefiting 35,000 pupils in 189 primary schools.

The extension of the scheme means primary school pupils who had been getting a cold lunch will now be given a hot meal.

The Dundalk schools selected to be part of this year’s scheme are Redeemer Boys National School, Redeemer Girls National School, St. Nicholas’ Monastery National School and St Joseph’s National School.



Schools will be expected to provide a menu choice of at least two different meals per day plus a vegetarian/vegan option, as well as an option that caters for pupils’ religious and cultural dietary requirements.



