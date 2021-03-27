Dundalk gardai appeal for people to claim their stolen bikes

Community gardaí in Dundalk Garda Station are putting out an appeal to return stolen bicycles to their rightful owners.

They are asking people who have had their bicycle taken or misplaced in the past 12months to get in touch.

They are issuing the appeal to the public after a number of bicycles were recovered around the town in the last 12 months.

Proof of ownership will be required, all enquires to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.