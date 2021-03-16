Alvaro Lucchesi to star in St Patrick's Day video highlighting the beauty of Dundalk

While we may not be able celebrate our national holiday with parades and get togethers like in the past, The Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Committee will look to commemorate the occasion with a new short video starring well-known local actor Alvaro Lucchesi.

The video was filmed last week on the empty streets of the town late at night, with the help of Lock Up Studios and Stage and Lighting Productions and will look to evoke memories of St Patrick’s Days gone by in Dundalk while also acknowledging the difficult year that people have had.

Anne Campbell is a member of the committee and wrote the script for the film and she hopes the video will help highlight the beauty that is in the centre of town, with many landmarks such as the arches at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Kelly’s Monument, the courthouse and St Nicholas Church to be lit in green to mark the day.

“What we’ve tried to do is to showcase Dundalk at a really unusual time” she claimed, “we have covered all the town centre and it really gives a focus to the great work that has been done at the Square, at Clanbrassil Street and St Nicholas’ Quarter.”

The scriptwriter was giving little away about the video, which will premiere on their social channels tomorrow but noted that it be will something quite different that she hopes people will enjoy.

“You can expect something really new, something very arty and unique, that is as much as I can give away now, but it will be a special twist on St Patrick’s Day”

“We are really keen to keep it under wraps, but it will acknowledge the difficulties and tough year everybody has had while reminding us of St Patrick’s Days gone past and ends on a note of hope.”

The project could have never got off the ground without the generous financial help of Louth County Council and The Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, who helped fund the production costs so that they could produce as good a video as possible.

“We wanted to do the best we could do with what we had and having seen the first cut of the video we are really pleased with it and encourage people to log onto our Facebook pages at Noon on St Patricks Day and they can watch the video and hopefully share it on their own social media pages.”