Over €300,000 funding for Louth oyster farms welcomed

;Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed news that two Louth aquaculture companies have secured €311k in funding through the Department of Agriculture’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme.

Deputy O’Dowd said “Keenan Oysters Ltd have been awarded €179k through the EMFF to increase the production area of their oyster farm, the cost of the project will see a total investment of €448k.

"Separately Cooley Oysters Ltd have been awarded €132k through the EMFF to develop capacity building and expanding of their oyster farm in a project that will see a total investment of €330k.

“The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union and are subject to terms and conditions.

"The total EMFF investment announced by Minister McConalogue today will see €1.8m in grants to 28 Aquaculture companies, the grants will support €4.5m in investment in the sector.

“This is great news at a difficult time for Aquaculture, Brexit has and continues to cause many problems for shellfish companies but it is very encouraging to see local organisations signalling their expansion plans.

“This is a very strong return for the two local businesses and I wish them all the very best in the years ahead.”