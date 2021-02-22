Gardai investigating an alleged discharge of a shotgun in Dundalk

Gardai are investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk.

It has been confirmed that a garda probe is underway after a video was circulated on social media at the weekend of a shotgun being fired from a house in town onto the footpath.

The video appears to show a man wearing a medical mask loading a shotgun and firing it from a window.

It is believed the incident happened in December in the Mill Street area of town but the video was shared online on Friday night.

There were photos also shared on social media of gardai in the area as they had reports it was happening in real time, however the incident is alleged to have happened two months ago.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm that is believed to have occurred in Dundalk in December 2020.

"There have been no arrests at this time and investigations ongoing."