Dundalk library calling on people to pick up a book for national reading day

Squeeze in a read with Louth Library Service on February 25th to celebrate Ireland's first ever national reading day and reading campaign, Ireland Reads.

The campaign encourages everyone young and old to 'squeeze in a read' to help their mental well-being and to get back into the habit of reading.

The campaign is running throughout February.

A website is available at www.irelandreads.ie where visitors can pledge to read on Ireland Reads Day.

Ireland Reads is funded by the Department of Health as part of the national ‘Keep Well’ programme which urges the importance of taking time for yourself to relax and do things that you enjoy (like reading) to look after your mental well being.

A number of campaign ambassadors from the worlds of writing, science, sport and broadcasting are helping to promote the campaign including local ambassadors in Co.Louth such as Marian Clarke and Drogheda Creative Writers, Jamie Staudt, Kevin Branigan, Emer Conlon, Nicola Pierce, Grace Tierney, Ruth Campbell, Anthony Murphy to name but a few.



While our libraries are not open for browsing or borrowing due to Covid restrictions, library members can use the Library BorrowBox service online and choose from more that 44,000 e-books and 33,000 audiobooks.

The Library service continues to offer its housebound delivery service to those cocooning.

All of the Ireland Reads resources, tips and online events can be found at facebook.com/ LouthCountyLibraries and at www.irelandreads.ie

Let's all squeeze in a read on February 25th!