The Blackrock Pumpkin Festival is back this Halloween and it promises to be better than ever.

The organisers have released the following details for the event which will take place on Sunday, October 27:

"As Celtic festival of Samhain approaches marking the beginning of winter and the ‘darker half’ of the year it is also a time when the ‘door’ to the otherworld opens allowing evil spirits, ghouls and creatures to pass through to our world.



"12:30 - 6:30pm - We invite people to place their carved pumpkins on the around the sundial and all along the promenade wall to warn off these evil ghosts and ghouls entering the village during Halloween. Prizes for best-carved pumpkin!



"7:00pm - Join the "BlackWalk" with the creepy Zombie Band to the beach to cast the protection spell over the village and banish the evil Halloween spirits.



"Enjoy spooktacular candlelit piano playing on the beach with scary surprises!

"8:00pm - Take your Pumpkin home."