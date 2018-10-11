Mike Denver to perform at Ardee Hospice Fundraising Concert

Country music star Mike Denver will head the bill at a very special fundraising concert on October 25 in aid of Ardee Hospice.

This is sure to be a great night and for a great cause. The Nuremore Hotel in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan will be the venue with Doors opening at 7:00 and the concert kicking off 8pm. Special guest Caitlin will also perform on the night.

Don’t miss out and get your tickets early as the show sold out very quickly last year.

Tickets available from the Nuremore, contact 042 9671300 or Paddy on 0863555555.