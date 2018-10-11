What's on for kids?
Celebrate Children's Book Festival at Dundalk Library
The Children's Book Festival takes place this weekend
Dundalk Library is celebrating this year's Children's Book Festival at the weekend with a special event for children and their grandparents. -Share A Story: Intergenerational storytelling celebrating the relationship between grandparent & grandchild is suitable for children aged 4+ and will take place on Saturday October 13 at 11.30am.
The events is free and all are welcome to attend.
For further information contact Dundalk Library at Tel : 042 9353190 or Email: libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie
