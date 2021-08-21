Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in place in Louth from 12pm today

21/08/2021

Thunderstorm warning in place

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Louth from midday today.

The warning is set to be in place from 12pm this afternoon and will run until 8pm this evening.

According to Met Éireann, there is to be significantly heavy showers across the county, with some localized thundery downpours.

Met Éireann have also said that there is a risk of some spot flooding.

The warning is also in effect for a total of 15 counties, the majority of which are in Leinster. 

The UK Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the entirety of Northern Ireland from 12pm until 10pm tonight.

