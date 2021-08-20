Irish Water announce major flushing programme to improve water discolouration issues in Dundalk

A programme of water main flushing is set to commence this Monday, due to the continued discolouration of water across Dundalk due to high manganese levels.

Both Irish Water and Louth County Council will work on the flushing programme, which is set to go from Monday August 23rd until Friday September 3rd, to help clear out the manganese sediment from the pipes.

Irish Water said that they would be undertaking the works to help reduce the amount of manganese sediment, as well as prevent future discolouration of water.

“These essential flushing works are required to clear any remaining manganese sediment from the distribution network and reduce the likelihood of future discolouration issues at the customer tap,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

“These flushing activities are part of an overall action plan to address discolouration issues associated with high manganese levels found in the source water that feeds into Cavanhill water treatment plant.”

Irish Water have said that as the flushing work is underway, people may experience discolouration in their water due to sediment becoming dislodged.

There are 54 areas in Dundalk and Blackrock that are set to be impacted by the flushing campaign.

“Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when flushing works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these necessary works to remove any remaining sediment from the network and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused,” said Donal Heaney of Irish Water.

The areas set to be affected by the flushing are: