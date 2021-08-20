Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in effect in Louth tomorrow

Thunderstorm warning for Louth
Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Louth from midday tomorrow.
The warning is set to be in place from 12pm tomorrow afternoon and will run until 8pm that evening.
According to Met Éireann, there is to be significantly heavy showers across the county tomorrow, with some localized thundery downpours.
Met Éireann have also said that there is a risk of some spot flooding.
Status: Yellow— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 20, 2021
Valid: 12:00 Saturday 21/08/2021 to 22:00 Saturday 21/08/2021
Issued: 10:06 Friday 20/08/2021
Yellow - Thunderstorm Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry
UK Met Office Weather Warning (https://t.co/BFu6qGik8M) pic.twitter.com/c8ckazeUT1
The warning is also in effect for a total of 15 counties, the majority of which are in Leinster.
The UK Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the entirety of Northern Ireland from 12pm until 10pm tomorrow.
