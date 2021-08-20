People urged to get involved in Heritage Week events across Louth

National Heritage Week in Louth is set to run this month, between Saturday 14th and Sunday 22nd, with local heritage projects being held across the county to mark the event.

Local heritage groups across the county have responded to the call to “open the door to heritage”, with both online and in-person projects for people to explore.

There are a total of 15 projects available to view online as part of National Heritage Week in Louth.

“Ireland’s heritage is as rich and diverse as contemporary Ireland itself. It is something that is shared by all of us and continually evolving,” said Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan.

“In this spirit, National Heritage Week is an opportunity to come together and rally around Ireland’s unique heritage.

“It is also a chance to show our appreciation for those who champion it at community, local and national level, ensuring its preservation, protection and celebration.

Ms Teehan says that Heritage Week has something for everyone, with two themed days planned for the programme.

On Wednesday August 18th, Wild Child Day will encourage children and their families to explore the heritage of their locality, while on Sunday August 22nd, there will be a focus on water and Irish connections with water.

Ben Malone, Community Water Manager for Louth said: “The heritage and history of Louth has been shaped by the sea and our magnificent rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

“Local communities really value places with good water quality and want to enhance them and ensure they can be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

“These local water bodies are part of our heritage, but they must also be part of our future.”

As part of events on the 22nd in Greenore, the coastguard will be there to demonstrate and display their equipment, with support from Gardaí for water safety talks.

A trained diver will be present, for a talk about their experiences, as well as how they keep an eye on local dolphin Finn.

A beach clean will also be held throughout the afternoon.

A conservation project of three historic merchants letters will also feature as part of Heritage Week, with the public being able to access them on Friday August 20th between 10am and 1pm in Louth County Archives.

The ledgers themselves detail business transactions of a Drogheda merchant, with imports and exports dating back to as far as 1723.

The ledgers themselves have been treated and conserved as best as possible, with work totalling 29 hours to ensure they would not be undermined further.

Other events like an interview between Joe Bothwell, who restored the Hugh Moore stained glass window and his 10-year-old grandson Daniel Bothwell, are available online.

Information about the events as part of National Heritage Week can be found at www.heritageweek.ie