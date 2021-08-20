20/08/2021

Covid-19 rates across Dundalk drop for the first time since cases began growing in late July

The latest data was taken from the Covid-19 Geohub

Concern grows as Louth Covid-19 incidence rate rises

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Covid-19 rates across Dundalk have dropped for the first time since they began rising at the end of July, with 14-day incidence rates falling in the town.

Latest data available from the Covid-19 Geohub show that the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has dropped slightly across Dundalk in the last two weeks.

Between August 3rd and 16th, there were 206 cases of Covid-19 reported in the Dundalk-Carlingford local electoral area (LEA).

The 14-day incidence rate of the LEA was 804.7, which is a drop from 921.9, which was recorded between July 26th and August 9th.

During the same period in August, 216 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Dundalk South LEA.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of this LEA was 665.9. This is a drop from 832.4, which was recorded between July 26th and August 9th.

In Ardee, the 14-day incidence rate has dropped marginally, with it now at 474 per 100,000 population. This is compared to 477.9 between July 26th and August 9th.

The number of cases reported between August 3rd and 16ty in Ardee was 120.

Due to the high case numbers in recent weeks, the HSE have run a pop up testing centre at their Rampart Road facility over subsequent weekends.

The facility is not currently in operation.

