Man (30s) charged for arson attack on Dundalk Garda station yesterday

Two Garda cars burnt out at Dundalk Garda station
A man in his 30s has been charged with criminal damage after two Garda cars were burnt out at Dundalk Garda station yesterday morning.
The cars, one marked and one unmarked, were both set alight at approximately 2:30am yesterday morning.
The man was arrested yesterday afternoon by Gardaí, and was held at Dundalk Garda station.
The man is set to appear before Dundalk District Court at 11am this morning.
