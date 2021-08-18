Twitter reacts to the death of much-loved comedian Sean Lock
Fans, friends and fellow comedians have been paying tribute to sean Lock after the British comedian's death following a cancer battle.
He was 58 years old and best known for his recurring spot on the hit TV comedy show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats. He was much-loved and is being remembered for his sharp wit and 'lovely' nature.
Brutal news about Sean Lock today.— Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) August 18, 2021
I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.
RIP Sean Lock pic.twitter.com/szt8q72BHY— David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) August 18, 2021
Sean Lock; A brilliant comedian, obviously, but just a genuinely hilarious guy too and one of the soundest guys in comedy, from when I first started to when we last had a laugh together. Very sad news.— Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) August 18, 2021
This is desperately sad news. Such a brilliantly funny man. https://t.co/SINgJqvkFI— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) August 18, 2021
I first saw Sean Lock live at a Bristol comedy club in mid 90s and remember laughing so hard my stomach actually ached. RIP to an hilarious man taken far too soon.— Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) August 18, 2021
Sean Lock - one of the sharpest. Found 'funny' where others were afraid to tread...— Milton Jones (@themiltonjones) August 18, 2021
Such awful, sad news about Sean Lock. He was an astonishing comedian who had a way of looking at the world like no one else, you were excited to hear what he had to say every time he opened his mouth. My thoughts are with his family today— Josh Widdicombe (@joshwiddicombe) August 18, 2021
