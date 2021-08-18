PUP claimants in Louth continue to drop as people return to work

The number of people accessing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth has continued to drop this week, with just over 4,500 people still claiming the payment this week.

There are now a total of 4,517 people in Louth on the PUP, down from last week’s 4,640.

In total, there are 153,309 across the entire country who are still on the PUP, which is a reduction of 328,022 from the peak of PUP claimants in February 2021.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys has said that the continued return to work is “heartening” to see.

“The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has now fallen by almost 70% since February,” said Minister Humphreys.

“In the past week, some 4,400 PUP recipients closed their claims with almost half of these working in the Accommodation and Food sector.

“It is heartening to see more people return to work each week as we continue to move cautiously through our recovery from COVID-19.”

Across the country, there was a total of €45.4 million worth of PUP payments paid last week.