18/08/2021

Planning permission granted for three storey extension to DkIT

DKIT RDC

DkIT's RDC building

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk IT have been granted permission by Louth County Council to build an extension on their Regional Development Centre building.

According to the planning application, the new extension to the Regional Development Centre, which is located on DKIT’s campus, will be three storeys tall.

The extension to the building will have a gross floor area of 1,214 square metres to allow for offices and incubation space for start-up businesses.

The application also details space for meeting rooms and sanitary facilities, alongside the necessary landscaping to construct the project.

In addition, the development will create a new accessible entrance to the existing Regional Development Centre building.

The building itself has been used to support companies across the North East, forming links between academics in DKIT with local businesses to help them develop.

According to DKIT, the facility work with student start-ups, small and medium enterprises to multinational corporations on a variety of projects.

