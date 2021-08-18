Cash and carry to be knocked for an independent living facility for the elderly

Louth County Council has granted planning permission for the construction of a 78 unit independent living facility for the elderly on the Castle Road Dundalk.

The development, which is in the name of Independent Trustee Company, will demolish the existing Value Centre cash and carry and warehouse to build the new 78 unit facility.

According to the planning application, the facility will be a “managed independent living residential development for the elderly”.

The facility itself will be partly six storeys high and partly three storeys high, with 78 residential units.

30 of these units will be 1-bed, 24 will be 1.5-bed and 24 will be 2-bed.

The application says that there will be private open spaces available, like terraces and balconies for residents.

Other facilities, like a community room, a visitor meeting room, reception and other operational rooms are detailed.

There will be a total of 45 car parking spaces available, as well as 26 cycle parking spaces.

CEO of Alone, Seán Moynihan, says that facilities like this are needed to fill a middle ground in Ireland.

“In all the housing challenges that the country is facing, what we miss is the housing needs of older people,” said Mr Moynihan.

“You either age at home, or you go to a nursing home [in Ireland].”

According to Mr Moynihan, developments like this add an extra option for the elderly, for those who might not be able to live at home any longer, but who don’t want to enter into a nursing home.

“An awful lot of older people have housing issues, maybe the house they bought is no longer suitable,” said Mr Moynihan.

“There may be healthcare issues, frailty issues, other issues, risk issues… We need to have housing choices.”

According to Mr Moynihan, constructing managed independent living facilities will help future proof housing for older people, due to Ireland’s ageing population and the fact older people are living longer.

“Those houses for older people will be available for the next generation of older people, so there’s a lot of future-proofing.”

Independent Trustee Company said that the property is currently owned in trust in their name due to it being held in a pension scheme.

Independent Trustee Company is a pension trustee company, which was first established in 1994.

The company is based in Harmony Court in Dublin city, and currently employs over 60 staff.