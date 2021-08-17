17/08/2021

People urged not to mix alcohol with water activities

Gardaí and water safety experts have urged people to never mix alcohol with water activities.

Three in ten people who drown have consumed alcohol before entering the water.

Alcohol severely reduces your ability to swim and respond to risks as it impairs your judgement.

Do not consume alcohol before you enter open water and do not swim in open water the day after drinking alcohol.

Please be aware of safety at or near water.

Gardaí also reminded people that Covid-19 can still spread and infect people who haven’t been vaccinated.

They urged: "Keep to small groups to help stop the spread and stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated because you could still transmit Covid-19."

