Louth GAA clubs set to walk and run for Pieta House

St Brides GFC, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic Football Club and Knockbridge Hurling Club will be covering the 24 hours fundraising event

St. Brides GFC are organising a 24 hour walk/run in aid of Pieta House.

The fundraising event will take place on Friday August 20th and Saturday August 21st.

The four GAA clubs in Knockbridge - St Brides GFC, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic Football Club and Knockbridge Hurling Club will be covering the 24 hours fundraising event for Pieta House.

Members of the parish and neighbours are invited to join in at the start of the event especially.

There will be a minute’s silence before the first lap and a releasing of balloons after the last lap in memory of those who have lost their lives.

Anyone who would like to take part should come to Páirc an Chuinnigh (St Brides pitch) on Friday 20th August at 5:45pm and Saturday 21st August at 5:45pm. People can join at any stage throughout the 24 hours too – just arrive, donate and walk/run!

Social distancing rules apply.

Donations can be made on the day or via the link on stbridesgfc.com.


