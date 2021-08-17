17/08/2021

Search our Archive

Farmers to have their say - IFA to hold online meeting for farmers on nitrates programme

Many of the proposals, if agreed, would significantly damage family farm incomes - IFA Environment Chairman Paul O’Brien

Farmers to have their say - IFA to hold online meeting for farmers on nitrates programme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The IFA is hosting an online farmer meeting to discuss the government’s Nitrates Action Programme.

The event will be hosted on Thursday, August 19, at 8pm. There will be brief presentations from IFA senior policy staff, Geraldine O’Sullivan and Aine O’Connell, followed by an open discussion where farmers can put forward their views.

Farmers wishing to join the meeting can register using https://www.ifa.ie/nregs/.

IFA Environment Chairman Paul O’Brien said there are over 20 proposals outlined in the draft nitrates consultation, yet farm income isn’t mentioned once. 

“Many of the proposals, if agreed, would significantly damage family farm incomes. IFA will be highlighting this in its submission. Farmers will do more to protect water quality on farms, but adequate supports need to be put in place to make this happen,” he said.

IFA Dairy Chairman Stephen Arthur said the soiled water proposal prohibiting the spread of soiled water for an eight-week period is far too onerous on dairy farmers, particularly farmers operating split calving systems. 

In December and January, it’s estimated that approximately 65 litres of water is used per cow per day to wash down the parlour. Placing an eight-week storage period on farms, compared to the existing requirement of 10-15 days, would require farmers to increase their soiled water capacity sixfold for a typical 100 cow herd. This is an added expense of €20,000-30,000 which DAFM expects farmers to incur within a 12-month period. This is simply unacceptable, he maintained.

Looking for love? New TV series looking for Louth singletons to mix and mingle

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Louth Mavericks looking for new recruits ahead of the start of 2021 Season

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media