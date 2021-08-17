Louth people urged to continue to shop local

People rallied to support our local businesses through out the pandemic and lockdowns.

And the Local Enterprise Office in Louth is now encouraging people to continue to look local for all their needs, once again reminding us all how important it to keep on 'Looking for Local'.

Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise Thomas McEvoy said: “From Dundalk to Omeath and everywhere in between, small businesses are the beating heart of our local economy.

"We know from talking to local businesses owners that local people have been incredibly supportive over the past year.

"As we come into the autumn time, we are asking Louth people to keep on “Looking for Local”.

“By actively Looking for Local we can all support small businesses, local jobs and our own local communities."

The Look for Local campaign is an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices nationally. It is designed to raise awareness of the variety of businesses in our local community. Whatever you are looking for, chances are that a business here in Louth offers it, Thomas said.

You can find a directory of local businesses and services on the homepage of their website www.localenterprise.ie/louth

If you are looking for a gift for someone consider buying a Dundalk Chamber Shop Local Gift Voucher or Love Drogheda Gift Card, Thomas continued.

These can be used in a huge number of local shops and hospitality businesses and make a brilliant gift.

Thomas explained: “Shopping local supports local jobs so please do look for local products, services and experiences.

"Every Euro spent locally is an investment in your local community.

“And remember, our team in Local Enterprise Office are here to support small and local businesses to develop.

"Whatever stage your business is at, we have a support to suit.

"Visit localenterprise.ie/louth to explore the full range of supports and to get in touch!” Thomas concluded.