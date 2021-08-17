Dundalk brewer stars in new Aldi ad

A well-known Dundalk brewer has hit television screens across the country after being chosen to star in Aldi’s new multi-platform advertising campaign.

Martin Mullarkey of the Pearse Lyons Brewery is one of four Irish producers selected as the face of Aldi’s new “Everyday Irish, Everyday Amazing” nationwide campaign, that highlights Aldi’s strong Irish sourcing commitment and longstanding partnerships with Irish farmers and producers.

Located in Dundalk, the Pearse Lyons Brewery has partnered with Aldi since 2015, producing Aldi’s multi-award winning craft beer range that includes Roadworks IPA.

Aldi’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin said: “Given the choice, our customers tell us they prefer to buy Irish as they like the guaranteed quality and want to support the local economy. "Aldi partners with hundreds of local Irish food and drink producers that provide the amazing groceries that end up on countless kitchen tables every day.

“Our new campaign takes shoppers on a tour of Ireland visiting the many award-winning food and drink producers that supply our stores. We wanted to emphasise to our customers that we offer authentic Irish products, supplied by real local farmers and producers.”

Aldi said it is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. It has invested more than €3,000,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s stores.

Developed by McCann Manchester and Tiny Ark, and voiced by Oliver Callan, Aldi’s “Everyday Irish, Everyday Amazing” campaign will run across TV, radio, press, social media, digital channels and Aldi’s own weekly Specialbuys magazine.