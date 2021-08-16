16/08/2021

Search our Archive

'Serious' water disruption in Cooley this morning as pumps fail

Local Councillor Antóin Watters has said that reservoir levels are 'critically low'

Irish Water warns of disruption to services for Louth customers

Water outages in Cooley

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local Councillor Antóin Watters has said that there is a serious water disruption across the Cooley Peninsula this morning, with outages stretching from Jenkinstown to Omeath.

Cllr Watters said that the issue is being caused by a number of pumps failing, and that reservoirs in the area are hitting "critically low levels".

According to Cllr Watters, Louth County Council are working to fix the issue, but that it could take several hours before work is completed.

The Democrat have contacted Irish Water for comment and will update as it is received.

Gardaí should work with PSNI to tackle boy racers on the border, says Cllr Watters

DKIT prepare for the return of students to campus this September

The college has said it will unveil its specific reopening plans in the coming weeks

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media