'Serious' water disruption in Cooley this morning as pumps fail

Water outages in Cooley
Local Councillor Antóin Watters has said that there is a serious water disruption across the Cooley Peninsula this morning, with outages stretching from Jenkinstown to Omeath.
Cllr Watters said that the issue is being caused by a number of pumps failing, and that reservoirs in the area are hitting "critically low levels".
According to Cllr Watters, Louth County Council are working to fix the issue, but that it could take several hours before work is completed.
The Democrat have contacted Irish Water for comment and will update as it is received.
