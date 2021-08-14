Over €100,000 spent by Louth County Council on the cleanup of diesel laundering waste this year

Diesel laundering waste continues to be dumped in Louth
Waste left behind after the laundering of diesel is continuing to be an issue in Louth in 2021, with three cubes of waste cleaned up by Louth County Council in July.
According to Louth County Council, the total cost of cleanup of the diesel waste for July is €3,852.97.
Up to July, there have been 84 intermediate bulk containers (IBC’s) of diesel waste recovered in Louth.
This has cost the state a total of €104,859.47 across 2021 so far.
The worst month for diesel laundering so far in 2021 has been January, where LCC reported 55 IBC’s worth of diesel laundering waste.
