Dundalk Covid-19 test centre to remain open today and tomorrow, with cases remaining high in Louth

The Dundalk pop-up Covid-19 test centre will remain open today and tomorrow, as public health chiefs remain concerned about Covid-19 rates in Dundalk.

The centre, which is set up in the HSE Ramparts building, will be operating from 10am to 6pm on both days.

Public health officials in Louth have said that while there is a stabilisation of the number of reported cases of Covid-19, the number of cases in Louth has remained high.

Cases are particularly high in both the Dundalk-Carlingford and Dundalk South electoral areas.

The most recent 14-day incidence rate, between 20th July and August 2nd, show an incidence rate of 804.7 per 100,000 population in Dundalk-Carlingford.

Dundalk South is slightly lower than that, with an incidence rate of 55.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, says that these two areas are among the highest in the country.

“Two of our LEAs – Dundalk-Carlingford and Dundalk South - are amongst the top ten LEAs for 14 day incidence per 100,000 population,” said Dr Pereira.

“The incidence rates in the two LEAs are double the national rate.

“With the current high incidence rates in the Dundalk area, social gatherings outside Public Health guidelines are having significant knock-on effects in the community, including in workplaces.”

According to Dr Pereira, he hopes that the walk-in test centres will help to “break the chains of transmission” of Covid-19 in Dundalk.

“I want to thank the people of Louth for their continued efforts in suppressing COVID-19 and I would like to appeal to everyone even if you are vaccinated to continue following Public Health guidelines,” said Dr Pereira.

“Please don’t drop your guard, people in all age groups are at risk of becoming seriously ill due to COVID-19.”

He also urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to register on the HSE’s Covid-19 vaccine portal.

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin said that the recent spike in cases is a warning that Covid-19 is still around.

“We all have to take personal responsibility. We must still remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health guidelines,” said Ms Martin.

Ms Martin urged anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to avail of a test at the walk in centre.

Anyone who wishes to avail of a Covid-19 test must bring a photo ID and a mobile phone number to receive test results.