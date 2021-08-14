An Táin Arts Centre set to host their first in-person concert on Saturday August 28th

An Táin Arts Centre are gearing up to host Ensemble Táin, a trio of classical musicians who will be performing live in the arts centre, on Saturday, August 28th.

The performance will be the centre’s first live, in-person performance of 2021, and will be held on the main stage of the centre.

The classical trio features Vourneen Ryan, flute, Robin Panter, viola and Aisling Ennis, harp.

With plenty of classical music to be featured, the trio have curated a programme of music that An Táin says will “relax, refresh and rejuvenate the senses, and calm the mind”.

The concert itself will contain works by y Debussy, Arvo Part, Telemann, Phillip Glass, Dubois and more.

“All are elite-level professional musicians who regularly perform with all the major orchestras in Ireland and the UK and have vibrant careers as chamber musicians and educators,” said a spokesperson for An Táin.

Tickets cost 15, plus 1.50 booking fee, with people able to buy tickets online at www.antain.ie or over the phone on 042 9332332.

The concert is being supported by Create Louth.