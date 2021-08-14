14/08/2021

Search our Archive

An Táin Arts Centre set to host their first in-person concert on Saturday August 28th

An Táin Arts Centre set to host their first in-person concert on Saturday August 28th

Ensemble Táin

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

An Táin Arts Centre are gearing up to host Ensemble Táin, a trio of classical musicians who will be performing live in the arts centre, on Saturday, August 28th.

The performance will be the centre’s first live, in-person performance of 2021, and will be held on the main stage of the centre.

The classical trio features Vourneen Ryan, flute, Robin Panter, viola and Aisling Ennis, harp.

With plenty of classical music to be featured, the trio have curated a programme of music that An Táin says will “relax, refresh and rejuvenate the senses, and calm the mind”.

The concert itself will contain works by y Debussy, Arvo Part, Telemann, Phillip Glass, Dubois and more.

“All are elite-level professional musicians who regularly perform with all the major orchestras in Ireland and the UK and have vibrant careers as chamber musicians and educators,” said a spokesperson for An Táin.

Tickets cost 15, plus 1.50 booking fee, with people able to buy tickets online at www.antain.ie or over the phone on 042 9332332.

The concert is being supported by Create Louth.

Local Dundalk postmistress retires after 60 years

Man (30s) arrested as €650,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets seized in Dundalk yesterday

The man was arrested after finding the tablets in bin bags in his car yesterday evening

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media