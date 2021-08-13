Tony's Pizzeria Dundalk wins best burger award for 2021

Tony's Pizzeria Dundalk
Tony’s Pizzaria in Dundalk has won the title of best independent takeaway in Ireland, as part of National Burger Day, which took place yesterday.
In a post on Facebook, the takeaway thanked everyone who voted for them in the competition, saying that it was a “step up” from when they won best burger in a Leinster takeaway.
“Thank you to every single person that voted for us, our amazing customers and the hardest working staff in town at our shop,” said the post.
“We couldn’t have done it without you.
“We are always doing our bit to support our local community and you folks support us just as much.”
More News
Cian Gorham celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place in the National U17 800M final at Tullamore Stadium
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.