Man (20s) arrested in Dundalk for Tallaght murder to appear before courts this morning

Central Criminal Court
A man who was arrested in Dundalk for the murder of a man in Tallaght on Tuesday has been charged by Gardaí.
The incident, in which a 25-year-old named locally as Ademola Giwa was killed, occurred on Mac Uilliam Road in Tallaght.
The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Dundalk on Wednesday and was detained in Tallaght Garda Station.
Gardaí have said that he is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.
