12/08/2021

M1 Motorway Southbound to close again tonight between Dundalk and Ardee

The motorway will be closed from 7:30pm this evening

Fallen tree impacting traffic on M1 motorway

Fallen tree impacting traffic on M1 motorway

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The M1 Motorway Southbound between Ardee and Dundalk is set to close from 7:30pm this evening for essential maintenance, according to Louth County Council.

The motorway is set to be closed from Junction 16 (Dundalk North) to Junction 14 (Ardee) from 7:30pm this evening until 5:30am tomorrow morning.

According to LCC, the overnight closures are to facilitate essential roadworks and resurfacing.

The road was also closed yesterday for maintenance.

All traffic on the motorway between the two junctions is set to be diverted off the motorway at Junction 16 and onto the N52 and N33 before rejoining the motorway at Junction 14.

