M1 Motorway Southbound to close again tonight between Dundalk and Ardee

Fallen tree impacting traffic on M1 motorway
The M1 Motorway Southbound between Ardee and Dundalk is set to close from 7:30pm this evening for essential maintenance, according to Louth County Council.
The motorway is set to be closed from Junction 16 (Dundalk North) to Junction 14 (Ardee) from 7:30pm this evening until 5:30am tomorrow morning.
According to LCC, the overnight closures are to facilitate essential roadworks and resurfacing.
The M1 Motorway Southbound will close tonight Thursday night from 19:30 to 05:30. Traffic wishing to travel South will be diverted off the M1 at J16 onto the N52 & N33 before re-joining the M1 Southbound at J14. We apologise for any inconvenience pic.twitter.com/9lB8LoezBk— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) August 12, 2021
The road was also closed yesterday for maintenance.
All traffic on the motorway between the two junctions is set to be diverted off the motorway at Junction 16 and onto the N52 and N33 before rejoining the motorway at Junction 14.
