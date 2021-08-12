12/08/2021

Louth Weather: Windy conditions expected across the county, with showers developing this afternoon

A windy and wet day - with some rain - for County Kildare

Windy and wet weather expected this afternoon

It’s set to remain a windy day across Louth today, as bright weather gives way to showers later this afternoon.

Met Éireann is forecasting windy weather across the county today, with fresh or strong and gusty south to southwest winds.

While it will be dry and bright in the early afternoon, showers and rain are expected this afternoon, but will clear later this evening and remain dry tonight.

Temperatures today are to be between 17 and 19 degrees.

The pollen forecast is set to be moderate today and tomorrow.

