M1 Southbound just outside Dundalk to close from 7:30pm tonight

Fallen tree impacting traffic on M1 motorway
The M1 Motorway Southbound between Ardee and Dundalk is set to close from 7:30pm this evening for essential maintenance, according to Louth County Council.
The motorway is set to be closed from Junction 16 (Dundalk North) to Junction 14 (Ardee) from 7:30pm this evening until 5:30am tomorrow morning, with the road set to close at the same times on Thursday.
According to LCC, the overnight closures are to facilitate essential roadworks and resurfacing.
All traffic on the motorway between the two junctions is set to be diverted off the motorway at Junction 16 and onto the N52 and N33 before rejoining the motorway at Junction 14.
A map of the diversion
