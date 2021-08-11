Number of people on PUP in Louth continues to drop

The number of people in Louth claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has continued to drop, with 125 people coming off the payment in the last week.

According to the Department of Social Protection, there are now 4,640 people in Louth claiming the PUP, down from 4,765 last week.

Across the country, there are now 157,712 people claiming the PUP, down from 163,327 last week. This is a drop of 5,615 people in a single week.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys has said that that it is "encouraging" to see more people coming off the PUP in recent weeks.

"It is very encouraging to see more and more people returning to work every week," said Minister Humphreys.

"Over 325,000 people have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment since February and with many businesses actively advertising for and hiring new staff, I expect this strong trend to continue throughout August."

Minister Humphreys says that, due to the vaccination programme, the government will monitor the progress of Covid-19 and prepare a roadmap for lifting restrictions at the end of August.

"Government will continue to monitor the progress of the virus and the vaccination programme over the coming weeks with a view to bringing forward a roadmap for the easing or removal of remaining restrictions by the end of August," said Minister Humphreys.