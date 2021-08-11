Man arrested in connection with gun seizure in Dundalk yesterday released without charge

Dundalk Garda Station
Gardaí in Dundalk have released without charge a man who was arrested yesterday in connection with the seizure of a gun and ammunition in town.
Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit released the man earlier yesterday afternoon, with a file now set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The gun and ammunition were discovered in a search on the Old Newry Road in Dundalk, which Gardaí then seized.
