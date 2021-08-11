11/08/2021

New Lidl store for Louth

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Lidl is set to build a new supermarket in Ardee after Louth County Council gives the company permission to knock the current store.

Lidl Ireland has welcomed the council’s decision to grant them permission to build a “state-of-the-art” Lidl supermarket on the site of the current Lidl supermarket.

According to the company, the new shop will see an investment of €8 million in Ardee as part of the project, with 15 new permanent jobs to be added to the 20-strong team at the supermarket.

According to Lidl Ireland, there will be 80 people employed to build the new supermarket, with plans to have the building opened by spring 2022.

“We have had a long-standing desire to offer an upgraded shopping experience in the vibrant and thriving community of Ardee, and as such we are pleased with the decision to grant permission for a brand new store in the town,” said Brian Smyth, Regional Property Executive for Lidl Ireland.

“The new, state-of-the-art store will bring significant investment and new jobs to the local community, as well as upgraded industry-leading sustainability features. We look forward to welcoming new team members to Team Lidl and welcoming our loyal Ardee shoppers back to the new store in due course.”

The shop itself is located on the Dublin Road, with Lidl Ireland saying there will be multiple sustainability features introduced, including electric vehicle charging spaces and a solar panel system.

The layout will have a spacious interior with high ceilings and wide isles.

Earlier this year, Lidl Ireland announced plans to recruit 23 more employees to stores in Louth, alongside the 15 new roles with the new Ardee supermarket.

According to Lidl Ireland, these 23 new jobs will be split across a variety of operation roles across the five stores in Louth.
The company has said that they have committed to an additional 1,200 roles this year across the country, with 5,000 people already employed across 170 stores.

