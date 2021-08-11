11/08/2021

Louth Volunteer Centre host seminar for Heritage Week

Legends of Louth Festival Volunteers

Reporter:

Reporter

National Heritage Week takes place this year from the 14th to the 22nd August and is about getting as many people as possible to enjoy our local heritage.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of heritage projects, whether that is preserving a local landmark; sharing local history; carrying out clean ups; raising awareness of environmental issues; continuing traditions such as music and language or protecting local wildlife.

Louth Volunteer Centre are hosting a free online seminar for volunteers and voluntary groups in our community who help to care for our precious and diverse heritage.

Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre, Gráinne Berrill said: “Voluntary organisations play a very important role in caring for and protecting our natural and historic legacy here in Louth.

"That important role of volunteers and voluntary groups can be easily seen in our local area from Dundalk Famine Graveyard to the volunteers who make events like the Táin March and Legends of Louth Festival happen to the Biodiversity Garden in Blackrock to Carlingford Louth Heritage Trust and much more in between and beyond.

"We are delighted to host this free event for volunteers who are making such a difference to our local heritage so that they can find out what supports are available for them and get a chance to connect with one another. "

The seminar will include a variety of speakers and will cover topics such as supports for volunteer engagement; funding; project opportunities; expanding reach in the community and the opportunity to network with other local groups.

If you are interested in finding out more or attending the event go to www.volunteerlouth.ie, @volunteerlouth on social media or contact the team at info@volunteerlouth.ie or 0419809008.

