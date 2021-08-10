Two Louth lotto punters share nearly €20,000 after lucky bets

10/08/2021

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Two Lotto punters in Louth are counting winnings totalling almost €20,000 after lucky bets on the Euromillions draw.

One winner, in a Boylesports shop in Louth, put €8 on 21, 26 and 32 to drop out in the main Euromillions draw on Friday evening, with odds of 1,500/1. 

All three numbers rolled out to see a payout worth €12,008.

The second winner wagered a fiver on their online account on the same draw, with the numbers 7, 14, 21 all dropping out in the draw.

They scooped up a total of €7,505.

“Our County Louth winners must be thrilled that their modest stakes have paid off so well with €19,500 profit scooped between them from stakes totalling just €13. Fair play to them for snapping up the odds and we wish them good luck splashing out with their winnings,” said Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports.

