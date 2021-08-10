10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Man appeared before court over alleged sex offences in County Louth

Man appeared before court over alleged sex offences in County Louth

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 42 year old man accused of  43 alleged sex offences in County Louth - including 12 counts of rape, has appeared before the vacation sitting of Dundalk district court.

The defendant - who can't be named due to reporting restrictions, is also charged with 31 alleged sexual assaults.

They all relate to the same female complainant and are alleged to have occured between January first 1996 and June 2001.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

At the vacation court sitting in Dundalk, the defendant had his case adjourned to September 13th for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded him on bail - subject to strict strict conditions.

They included a "signing on condition" at a garda station in County Meath, the defendant must also surrender his passport and he was directed to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party and witnesses - including on social media. 

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Man (40s) arrested in Dundalk following seizure of a firearm and ammunition

The firearm and ammunition were found during a search on the Old Newry Road in Dundalk

Man (40s) charged with stealing from a premises in Ardee on Sunday

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media