Man appeared before court over alleged sex offences in County Louth

A 42 year old man accused of 43 alleged sex offences in County Louth - including 12 counts of rape, has appeared before the vacation sitting of Dundalk district court.

The defendant - who can't be named due to reporting restrictions, is also charged with 31 alleged sexual assaults.

They all relate to the same female complainant and are alleged to have occured between January first 1996 and June 2001.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

At the vacation court sitting in Dundalk, the defendant had his case adjourned to September 13th for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded him on bail - subject to strict strict conditions.

They included a "signing on condition" at a garda station in County Meath, the defendant must also surrender his passport and he was directed to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party and witnesses - including on social media.