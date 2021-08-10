Grants for Louth arts and culture organisations welcomed

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed over €140,000 in grants to two Louth arts and culture organisations for upgrading and development of their facilities.

Louth County Council has been allocated €72,929 for An Táin Arts Centre and Droichead Arts Centre will receive €70,000 and

The government announced awards in capital grants of over €1.46m to eleven arts and culture organisations around the country.

Senator McGreehan commented: “The cultural and artistic contribution that An Táin makes to county Louth cannot be underestimated.

"As a board member I see the dedication of the staff.

"The upset to the normality caused by Covid placed challenges on the Arts Centre and they rose to the challenge over and over again.

“I cannot wait to see what this funding brings to us for us to enjoy.”

This funding is provided under Stream B of the Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022 that is part of an overall €4.7m capital investment scheme in the arts and culture infrastructure around the country.

The funding is being made available under the National Development Plan, Project Ireland 2040.

Investing in our Culture, Language & Heritage 2018 - 2027 sets out the Government’s objectives for capital investment in Ireland’s culture, language and heritage. The Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022 will run until 2022 and will focus on enhancing the existing stock of arts and culture centres throughout the country.

In line with the Government's action on climate change, this scheme prioritises projects that reduce an organisation's carbon footprint that will make a real and positive impact on the environment. Projects that provide additional capacity for artists and artistic production particularly in arts centres will also be favoured.

This new Scheme which has four separate streams of funding, builds on the success of the former Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.