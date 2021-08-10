10/08/2021

M1 Southbound by Dundalk closed due to single-vehicle collision

AA Roadwatch advising care along M1 near Dundalk

The M1 Southbound between Junction 16 and 17 has been closed due to a collision

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The M1 Southbound between Dundalk has been closed due to a single-car collision that occurred earlier this afternoon.

Both Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred between Junction 16 and 17 at approximately 12:50pm this afternoon.

One man, in his 40s, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

The road is currently closed while both Gardaí and emergency services attend the scene, and local diversions are in place.

