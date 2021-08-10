M1 Southbound by Dundalk closed due to single-vehicle collision

The M1 Southbound between Junction 16 and 17 has been closed due to a collision
The M1 Southbound between Dundalk has been closed due to a single-car collision that occurred earlier this afternoon.
Both Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred between Junction 16 and 17 at approximately 12:50pm this afternoon.
One man, in his 40s, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.
The road is currently closed while both Gardaí and emergency services attend the scene, and local diversions are in place.
