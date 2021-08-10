Joint approach from Gardaí and PSNI needed to tackle border boy racer scourge - Cllr Watters

Residents living in Carrickarnon have expressed both fears and concerns over the ongoing issue of so-called “boy racers” in the area.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Antóin Watters has said that he has heard of “fear among residents with many of them at their wit’s end” with the boy racers in the area.

Cllr Watters has said that he has been working with other Sinn Féin representatives in Northern Ireland and both the PSNI and Gardaí to stop the anti-social behaviour.

“The local Sinn Fein representatives for the area, Liz Kimmins MLA, Cllr Roisin Mulgrew and myself have been meeting with residents, liaising with the PSNI and the Garda Síochana in a cross-border effort to bring this anti-social and downright dangerous activity to an end,” said Cllr Watters.

According to Cllr Watters, the PSNI have said that they are working with Gardaí to tackle the issue and to provide the residents with “peace of mind”.

Cllr Watters says that the area of Carrickarnon is a popular location for “boy racers” to gather, due to its vicinity to the border.

“Carrickarnon is a popular place for them to gather, even though there are hundreds of people living close by,” said Cllr Watters.

“It is right on the border of North Louth so if the Gardaí arrive they just head north and vice-versa if the PSNI show up.”

At a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, Garda Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan told the meeting that Gardaí in Louth would be working with the PSNI to tackle the boy racer issue.

Chief Superintendent Mangan also told the meeting that the term “boy racers” was too kind to the people disrespecting both the roads and the safety of other road users.

Cllr Watters welcomed the cooperation between the Gardaí and PSNI on the issue, saying that a joint approach was the only way to deal with “boy racers”.

“I welcome the partnership between the Gardaí and the PSNI as do my colleagues on the north of the border and we believe that a joined up cross-border approach is the only way to deal with this issue.”

Cllr Watters also added that he would continue to work with residents and any relevant agencies to ensure that the issue is solved.

He also appealed to those taking part in the anti-social behaviour to stop and “let this community live in peace”.