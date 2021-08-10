Man (40s) arrested in Dundalk following seizure of a firearm and ammunition

A man was arrested yesterday in connection with the seizure of a firearm
A man in his 40s has been arrested in Dundalk following the seizure of a gun and a quantity of ammunition yesterday.
Gardaí were investigating activity around the Old Newry Road in Dundalk and carried out a search where the gun and ammunition was discovered.
The man was later arrested in a follow-up operation yesterday by Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit.
The man is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
Gardaí have said that all investigations into the incident remain ongoing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.