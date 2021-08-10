Over €72,000 in funding for An Táin Arts Centre for facility upgrades and development

An Táin Arts Centre Dundalk is set to receive almost €73,000 in a funding boost for upgrading and developing their facilities.

The funding was announced this morning by Culture Minister Catherine Martin, with over €1 million in funding for arts across the country.

An Táin received a total of €72,929 in funding as part of Stream B of the Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022.

Droichead Arts Centre in Drogheda also received a significant grant from Minister Martin, with €70,000 to be allocated to the group for development of their facilities.

Fine Gael TD for Louth, Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the funding boost for the two arts centres in Louth.

“This is great news for both Art Centres, the capital scheme is prioritising projects that reduce an organisation's carbon footprint and also that can increase capacity for artists and artistic production,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“The Arts sector have been devastated by the pandemic and consistent and sustainable funding streams will be a major part of the sector rebuilding over the years ahead.

“Today’s announcement will bring the total awarded under this scheme to date to almost €2.5m out of an available €4.7m with further announcements due shortly.”